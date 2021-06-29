Various leaders condemn Tral killings

Srinagar, June 28: Various leaders from difference political parties today condemned the killing of a Special Police Officer and two of his family members in HariparigamTral area of Pulwama.

According to a statement issued here, President Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah said, “The heart wrenching mindless violence has saddened me. Such barbarism should be denounced downrightly at all levels. I condemn the attack in unequivocal terms; there is no place for such barbarism in today’s emancipated world.”

NC Party Vice President, Omar Abdullah while coming out heavily against the gruesome killings said, “I unreservedly condemn the dastardly and cowardly militant attack on the J&K police SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife, and his young daughter at their home last night.”

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad AltafBukhari in a statement issued to KNS, Bukhari described the killings as heart-wrenching and extremely inhuman. “These killings only add to the sufferings and miseries of people in J&K. I have always reiterated that violence in any of its manifestations and motivated by any of the extremist ideologies in the world only beget violence and yield nothing positive for a human civilisation,” he added.

The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) in a statement issued here said, “Congress Party expresses profound grief over the loss of three precious lives and express its solidarity with family of SPO Fayaz Ahmad. The killing of three persons came as a shock, JKPCC added and condemned the attack in strongest words.”

Former legislator and senior leader of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) Mohammad KhurshidAlam in a statement said “Such incidents are condemnable to the core and can never be justified. How could the murder of innocent civilians including women and children be justified? For any tolerant society, such actions will always remain unjustifiable, illegal and illegitimate. Our heart goes out to the victims of this terror and their families."

CPI (M) leader Mohammad YousufTarigami in a statement issued to KNS said that killing unarmed civilians cannot be justified in any way. “Cycles of violence have been going on in Kashmir for the last more than three decades, but what has been achieved so far? Whom does violence suit? There is a need to ponder over the persistent violence and society must come out and express itself against such brutal acts of violence,” he said.

Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen in a statement issued to KNS said that killing of innocent and unarmed human beings was against the tenants of all religion including Islam. He said unabated senseless killings of civilians and soft targets by the unknown gunmen was only adding to the miseries and bloodshed in Kashmir. He said killings of innocent and unarmed people has no place in a civilized society.

Whosoever killed the SPO's along with his wife and daughter , has undoubtedly committed a heinous crime which was unpardonable and unacceptable , Hakeem Yaseen maintained. He has expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and urged the government to punish the culprits.