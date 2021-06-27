Veteran mathematician Prof Aziz-ul-Azeem demise condoled

Srinagar, June 27: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad Sunday condoled the demise of Prof Aziz-ul-Azeem, former Dean Academics and Head, Department of Mathematics, of the varsity.

According to a statement issued here, the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar DrNisar A Mir, Dean Academic Affairs Prof ShabirABhat and other senior functionaries of the university prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul while expressing their heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

“Prof Aziz-ul-Azeem was a distinguished mathematician who contributed significantly to the growth and development of the university. His contributions will continue to serve as a guiding force for young scholars to draw inspiration from,” Prof Talat said. Prof Aziz-ul-Azeem was globally known for ‘Aziz Theorem’ while leading several path-breaking research projects in mathematics.

The deceased was brother-in-law of DrSaleema Jan, Director EMMRC and Media Advisor Kashmir University and Prof ShahidRasool, Central University of Kashmir.

The VC, Registrar and other senior officers expressed their sympathies and solidarity with DrSaleema and Prof ShahidRasool in this hour of grief.

Vice Chancellor Central University of Kashmir also expressed his condolences to DrSaleema Jan and Prof Shahid. He termed Prof Aziz as a stalwart in mathematics, a noble person and a dedicated teacher.