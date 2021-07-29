VicharNaag, other springs to be restored

Srinagar, July 29: In order to review the pace of ongoing process of rejuvenation and restoration work on historical water bodies in Srinagar, the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad along with Director Tourism, Dr G N Itoo today visited under restoration Gilsar, Khushalsar and Vicharnag water bodies.

The DDC inspected the restoration works undertaken for cleaning of these water bodies to revive their decades old glory.

On the occasion, it was informed that major chunk of Gilsar and Khushalsar have been cleaned and restored.

The DDC instructed the concerned authorities to speed up the pace of ongoing works to expedite them in set timelines. He also asked them to ensure all springs are made functional in the area at the earliest.

At Vicharnag, the DDC directed the officers to undertake measures for deweeding to clear the Vicharnag water body junction which connects River Sind of Ganderbal with Gilsar Lake. He directed the concerned to submit a DPR in this regard within two days so that work is started at an earliest.

While interacting with local people, the DDC said that these wetlands had been a rich belt of birds of local and of migratory origin. He said all possible measures are being taken to restore historical Water bodies in Srinagar to achieve visible impact on ground.

He urged them to play an active role in ongoing rejuvenation and restoration process undertaken by the district administration for historical water channels.

On the occasion, the local people put forth their suggestions before the DDC to restore decades old of glory of Gilsar, Khushalsar, Anchaarlake and Vicharnag.

The DDC stressed on Community participation in restoration, preservation and maintenance of water bodies.

He said restoration of these water bodies will not only enhance the scenic beauty and environment of the areas but also generate vast opportunities of employment for local population. He also appealed people to desist from littering and throwing garbage in waterbodies leading to their degradation. He also asked the concerned officers to gear up the surveillance teams and intensify the anti-encroachment drive along all water bodies and take strict action as per law against the persons indulging in littering and dumping garbage into these natural resources.

Pertinent to mention that Water channel of Nala-e-Amir Khan has been fully restored and has been made navigable.

The Director Tourism said that a jetty will be constructed at the junction of KhushalSar and Gilsar to enhance the scenic beauty to the water bodies.

The DDC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Joint Commissioner SMC, Ishtiyaq Ahmad, Superintendent Engineer I&FC, Naseer Ahmad Kakroo, TehsildarEidgah, Ishfaq Ahmad, and other officers from LAWDA and other concerned departments.