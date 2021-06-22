Today's Paper

VIT-AP School of Law celebrates World Refugee Day

Representational ImageSource: David Mark from Pixabay
Amaravati, June 22: An event was held to mark the World Refugee Day at VIT-AP School of Law.

According to a press handout, the event was jointly organised by the VIT-AP School of Law, VIT-AP University, Andhra Pradesh, Centre for Statelessness and Refugee Studies, TISS, Mumbai along with UNHCR, India

“The daylong national webinar deliberated upon the importance of Global Compact on Refugees and reminded the state parties to be bound by the obligations of the sovereign states. Experts from academia, civil society, practitioners, refugee organizations and students have participated in the program,” the statement reads.

