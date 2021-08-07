Water Crisis: An Alarm For The Future

This is a story reminding me whenever my eyes catch a water crisis story in a newspaper. We are in amidst of the summer season when the temperature remains above 30 degrees celsius and it is almost impossible to live without ACs or fans. During this time we want cool air or wind and when winters come we want summer back. Seasons do change but one thing does not; that is our seriousness towards saving water. Besides the different weathers there is one thing which is common and that is water crisis. Not only Jammu and Kashmir but the country as a whole faces the water crisis. This time the country is facing its worst water crisis ever. 2018 Niti Aayog report revealed an alarming state of affairs. The Niti Aayog report states that over 600 million Indians are facing “HIGH TO EXTREME” water stress. This leads to 2 lakh deaths per year. Some rural families have to assign a person whose purpose is only to fetch water because water fetching in the rural parts of our country is not an easy task.

These people do not have water supplies to their homes. Out of 718 districts 256 have reported critical or over exploited groundwater levels. This is according to Central Groundwater Board’s data. In states like Rajasthan women have to walk over 2.5 kilometres to fetch water. The ¾ of India’s rural households do not have access to piped and potable water. India is the largest extractor of groundwater, total of which the country accounts for 25%.

But in long term this is causing groundwater levels to fall. Groundwater resources have declined by 60% from 2009. This amount is greater than what U.S and China extract combined .Besides that we are the largest extractor of groundwater we still cannot meet the demands. According to the Niti Aayog report of 2019, by 2030 40% of the Indian population will not have access to proper drinking water. 70% of the country’s water resources are polluted and major rivers are dirty.

Even if we are the largest extractor of groundwater, we only have 4 percent of the world’s fresh water resources with a population of 1.3 billion people. According to a report by NASA in 2019, 65% of India’s water reservoirs were running dry. Now it is not just India’s rural population which is suffering from this crisis even urban cities are. According to WWF by 2050 at least thirty major Indian cities will face a grave water crisis. In the summer of 2019, Chennai, a major Indian city had its freshwater resources running dry. This made the government to bring in 1 crore litres of water every day.

Remember Chennai is the same city which receives an average of 1400 mm of rainfall per year, almost double of what London receives. A report published in the journal Nature predicts that by half of this century (2050) Jaipur will become the world’s second highest water deficit city. Out of the 34% of people living in cities, 31% of them living in unauthorised colonies and slums lack the access to piped water, even public taps.