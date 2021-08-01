We Matter | How long are we going to live with this mental set up?

The society wants an ideal women to behave in certain ways, like she is having the nice person’s syndrome. Patriarchy only looks at these qualities as they want them to be functional in the society. I do not want to go into the psychological domain of the concept of shadow. I want to ask an ethical question that is it permissible to be pleasing to people? How long will it take to behave like our own self?

Do not judge me by highlighting the issue from western perspective of empowerment. What about the rights in our own religion. Islam removed the stigma of “wickedness and impurity” which the religions of the world had placed on them. Women have glorified the highest position in the theological literature of Islam. This means there is difference between society, culture and the political system regarding this. This system gives you higher status but the society crushes you. How long are we going to tolerate this injustice?

Imagine the world which would not indoctrinate women with false concept of equality or other toxic rhetoric. If we are able to create that society, where everyone is conscious of the reality, live without expectations. Then, we do not need the specialists related to the mental and other health disease. Humans should not be obsessed with the idea of equality. Why waste time with the thing which does not exist at all. Of course it is rhetoric. We are all hierarchologists in everything. Why feel racist about it, after all it is the law of nature. Anyone can accept this reality, but the mistake we are committing is to internalize this illusion of justice and free will. We are creating expectation by creating these false narratives. How long will it take to realize?

To bring change in society why should we rely on teachings of identity politics and racism? It took decades for the US society to highlight that Black lives matter. Why do not we as coordinated society adopt unique approach to bring change in the lives of women? That is, let us make daughters realistic and strong. So that when they counter reality they do not find themselves in a state of repression, inferiority, and crushing. Let us become the sun that will shines the whole world. World belongs to those who have the courage to change it. As a mother I swear I will do that. Let us all pledge the same.

Suraiya Nazeer, ex researcher, political Science, at Centre of Central Asian Studies, University of Kashmir.