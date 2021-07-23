‘We pledged to spread happiness on Eid not Covid’

To act as responsible citizens, residents of Srinagar adhered to COVID19 safety guidelines while celebrating the Eid-ul-Adha amid pandemic, this year.

This was the 4th consecutive Eid that was passed without hugs and handshakes as otherwise are a tradition to greet family and friends on this occasion.

The residents celebrated festival with austerity while parents disallowed their children to go outside in public parks to play.

“We pledged to spread happiness on this festival and not the virus. We reiterated appeal to the people of our locality to celebrate Eid while strictly adhering to COVID19 safety guidelines. We succeeded in convincing people for this good cause and SOPs were followed in letter and spirit,” said Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Syed Abad Soiteng.

Eid prayers remained suspended at major masjids and shrines in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has announced suspension of Eid prayers at the masjids and shrines affiliated to it in Kashmir as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A senior official of Board said that the decision was taken after threadbare discussion with Islamic scholars. The Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across J&K on Wednesday, 21 July, this year.

Most of the major Shrines including revered DargahHazratbal, Dastigeer Sahib shrine, Makdoom Sahib Shrine, Khanqah-e-Molla and others are situated in Srinagar. These are managed by J&K Muslim Wakf Board. Eid prayers remained suspended at these shrines.

Localities offered Eid prayers at local Masjids while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. The local Masjid Intizamia Committees and volunteers ensured that devotees make entry, exit and seating during Eid prayers while strictly adhering to SOPs.

People also greeted each other while maintaining social distancing. The famous parks including Pratap Park, Iqbal Park and Children Park in Srinagar city presented deserted look on this Eid which otherwise remain abuzz with children and their parents, celebrating Eid.

Children usually use these parks to play different games, enjoying swinging, see-saw and other children playing equipments installed by authorities.

Islamic Scholars, authorities and Local Masjid Committees and social groups have applauded the Srinagar residents for strictly adhering to the COVID19 SOPs during Eid celebrations and urged them to continue follow safety guidelines. “The responsible citizens have proactively demonstrated a responsible behavior and are extending cooperation in containing the spread of the virus,” said an official.

He said added that citizens must not lower the guard and should continue to fight against virus by following all SOPs especially in view of prediction of third wave of virus.

“Let us all pledge to spread happiness and not the virus. It is our collective fight against unseen virus. We shall overcome,” he added.

Meanwhile, thousands offered animal sacrifices on Eid-ul-Adha and distributed its meat among family, friends, relatives and the needy.