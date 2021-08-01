Weather improvement brings respite in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 1: Partial improvement in weather conditions especially lesser rainfall received on Sunday brought minor respite for the people of Rajouri district where heavy rainfall took place in on Thursday and Friday followed by moderate rain on Saturday.

As per details emerging from different parts of the district, rainfall took place for several hours on Sunday afternoon but its intensity was normal.

Besides, nowhere from the district, reports of heavy rainfall have been received with water level in all the rivers also remained on normal mark.

Officials of district administration Rajouri told Greater Kashmir that weather conditions improved on Sunday with rainfall was received for a few hours except which weather remained partially fair and cloudy.

The further said that details received from fields since Sunday evening have no mention of heavy rainfall in any area.