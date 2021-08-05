Webinar on "Importance of Agriculture for upliftment of Rural Society" organised at Aryans

Srinagar, Aug 5: A webinar on "Role of Agriculture Extension for upliftment of Rural Society" was organised by Department of Agriculture, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura Near Chandigarh.

According to a press release issued here, Dr Rushikesh, Scientist, Agriculture Extension Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) addressed Aryans Agriculture students including B.Sc. Hons. & Diploma Agriculture. Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the Webinar.

“Dr Rushikesh while interacting with students said that Extension programs in rural communities play a critical role in linking farmers and other actors in rural developmental agenda. The relevance of these programs in agriculture is largely dependent on their ability to meet farmers’ needs since they are the stakeholders at the grassroots,” it said.

While answering students questions he said that the rural extension programs can provide a sustainable solution to poverty. The appropriate approaches should be chosen taking into account the needs of the farmers and market dynamics of a particular area, explained Rushikesh.

Dr Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group said that the extension education aims at changing the outlook of the farming community to improve the farm operations on farmer's initiative. Educating farmers by extension education is sustained process to keep pace with rapidly changing agricultural technology.

“Prof B S Sidhu, Director Aryans Group while interacting said that agriculture extension is one of the interventions which have a potential in improving the standard of living of rural peoples. We can aware the rural people with the latest technologies for improving crop productivity as well as the standard of living of rural people,” the statement reads.