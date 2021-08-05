Webinar on ‘Role of TOPS and Khelo India’ organised

Srinagar, Aug 4: Field Outreach Bureau (FOB), Anantnag, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India today organized a webinar on ‘Role of TOPS (Targeting Olympics Podium Scheme) and Khelo India Scheme’ by involving coaches and players of different sports of international and national level.

The webinar focused on the different strategies to be adopted at different levels and the role of TOPS and Khelo India Campaign towards talent identification and right grooming so as to get the best results of different games at Olympics, Commonwealth or other platforms.

In her introductory address, Deputy Director, Regional Outreach Bureau, J&K, Ladakh region and Deputy Director, Press Information Bureau, Jammu Neha Jalali, said that the biggest aim of conducting this kind of a webinar is to spread awareness among the masses related to the various initiatives taken by the Government of India under TOPS and Khelo India Campaign, their goals and objectives and to clear the doubts if any by interacting with the experts available during the webinar.

In his Keynote address, National Chief Coach of India, Wushu Kuldeep Handoo, while addressing on TOPS and its role in India’s pursuit of medals in Olympics said that the TOPS scheme provides financial and other assistance to top athletes in the country, & help them groom & reach the podium at the Olympics. This scheme is a great initiative taken by the Government and the country is not far away when it would be among the top five in the world which is expected in the 2024 Olympics and may be number one at 2028 Olympics, he added.

International Referee, National Coach Kayaking and Canoeing Bilquis Mir, in her address said that every sport has a separate demand but the first ladder of it is talent identification and right grooming especially at the grassroots level.

She said that parental support is also necessary if one aspires and has a passion for some sport and without this it’s rather difficult to achieve a goal in it.

Referring to Khelo India, she said that this campaign has helped to identify the best talent at every level and has been a cornerstone in improving the country’s sports culture through structured sporting competitions and infrastructure development.

International player fencing (SABRE) Vansh Mahajan, in his address said that players need financial and psychological support every time which is the responsibility of the Government. He further said that organised talent identification is the need of the hour to be best at international level and Khelo India Campaign is dedicatedly to it.

Besides officers, students & sportspersons, Field Publicity Officer, Udhampur, Khursheed Yousuf, Field Exhibition Officer, Jammu & Ladakh, Syed Adil Shameem, Media and Communications Officer, PIB Jammu, Sheikh Mudasir Amin, in charge FOB, Rajouri, Gurnaam Singh, in charge FOB, Kathua, Vijay Matoo were also present.

The Webinar was moderated by Shahid Mohammad Lone, Field Publicity Officer, Field Outreach Bureau, Anantnag.