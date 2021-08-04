Week after Kishtwar cloud burst, 19 persons untraced

Jammu, Aug 4: The search to retrieve 19 persons gone missing after a cloud burst in Honzar village of Kishtwar is still on but with little hope.

An official said that the searches have been going on for the past week and they had not been able to retrieve the missing 19 persons from the village.

“As there is no road connectivity, we are not able to move heavy machinery like JCB and other machines which can be useful to remove the debris flooded from the mountains after uprooting trees, and houses in Honzar village,” an official said.