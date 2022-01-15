Business as usual in Kupwara

Kupwara: All business establishments remained open while public transport ran smoothly in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.
This was despite the government’s order of imposing complete restrictions on non-essential movement on weekends.
Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din told Greater Kashmir that people themselves had to decide and act upon the COVID guidelines to thwart the possible third wave.
He said that people should not come out unnecessarily and maintain social distancing.
Din said that the administration does not want to force lockdown on the people rather people on their own should understand the importance of their health.
Meanwhile, two employees including a female ANM at Primary Health Centre (PHC) Nowgam and one employee at New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Qalamabad tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday following which they were asked to go for home isolation.