Checkpoints stop unnecessary traffic movement in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: To implement weekend lockdown, the Police set up checking points at various entry and exit points in Ganderbal district to stop the unnecessary movement of vehicles.
Almost all shops and business establishments except pharmacies, fruit, vegetable, and milk suppliers, and other essential services remained closed while strict restrictions were imposed in Ganderbal.
The traffic movement on the roads remained thin.
The officials of the civil administration, Police, Health Department, and Municipal Committee Ganderbal were seen making announcements at the main markets in Ganderbal through the public address system.
The authorities urged the people to cooperate to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
People were advised to follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour and wear face masks besides avoiding large gatherings.