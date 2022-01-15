Markets close, pedestrian movement thins in Bandipora

Bandipora: The markets in north Kashmir's Bandipora district closed soon after the announcement of weekend lockdown and authorities ensured strict restrictions on Saturday.
The Municipal Council Bandipora’s enforcement teams made rounds in vehicles mounted with loudspeakers announcing restrictions for two days.
All shops except essential services remained closed for the entire day while pedestrian movement also remained thin.
Police also made rounds to ensure that the orders are followed in letter and spirit while the majority of people were witnessed observing COVID Appropriate Behaviour.
For almost a week now, the COVID-19 positive cases in the district were in double digits, and on Saturday, the COVID-19 positive cases were in triple digits with 117 cases.
This has taken the active tally of COVID-19 positive persons to 336 with zero recoveries on Saturday.
So far, the district has recorded 111 deaths related to COVID-19.