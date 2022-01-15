Minimal impact in Baramulla

Baramulla: The impact of weekend lockdown across the Baramulla district on Saturday was minimal.
However, authorities in a bid to ensure adherence to COVID-19 SOPs visited markets and shopping complexes and made sure that people wore masks and maintained social distancing.
All the business establishments remained open while traffic plied as normal.
In other parts of the district like Sopore and Rafiabad, the situation was similar but the authorities ensured adherence to SOPs.
“The COVID-related restrictions will be implemented in letter and spirit. We are ensuring that people adopt to the new reality and strictly adhere to COVID-19 SOPs,” said an official.
The Police as well as officials of the district administration were seen strictly imposing COVID-19 SOPs. People were fined thousands of rupees for non-adherence of COVID-19 SOPs like wearing masks.