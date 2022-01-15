Public announcements continue throughout day in Shopian, Pulwama

Executive Officer MCS, Suhail Malik said, “We exhorted upon the people to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to stave off the transmission of infection.”

District Magistrate Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya appealed to people to follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

“Those who are eligible for booster dose should take it at the earliest," Vaishya said.

In Pulwama, the district administration constituted joint teams of civil and Police administration to enforce COVID protocols.