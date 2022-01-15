Public announcements continue throughout day in Shopian, Pulwama

Shopian: The authorities in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts Saturday made public announcements throughout the day, informing people about the restrictions and disseminating information about the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.
In Shopian, a vehicle from Municipal Council Shopian (MCS) intermittently made announcements about the restrictions in the town throughout the day and appealed to people to follow COVID protocols.
Executive Officer MCS, Suhail Malik said, “We exhorted upon the people to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines to stave off the transmission of infection.”
District Magistrate Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya appealed to people to follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).
“Those who are eligible for booster dose should take it at the earliest," Vaishya said.
In Pulwama, the district administration constituted joint teams of civil and Police administration to enforce COVID protocols.
The authorities also sealed the entry and exit points in the town to restrict the movement of the people.
However, many commuters said that the sudden announcement of restrictions caused many inconveniences to them.
“The authorities should have informed the people about restrictions a day before so that people could plan accordingly,” said Javed Ahmad, a resident of Pampore.