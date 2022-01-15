Ramban witnesses overwhelming response

Earlier, District Magistrate Ramban Mussarat Islam, who is also the Chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Ramban ordered restrictions under Section 144 CrPC, Section 34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The order stated that there should be complete restrictions on non-essential movement during weekends in the entire Ramban district with effect from January 15 till further orders apart from night restrictions which are already in place.