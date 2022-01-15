Strict restrictions imposed in Anantnag, Kulgam

Anantnag: Strict restrictions were in place in south Kashmir's Anantnag and Kulgam district on Saturday to enforce the weekend lockdown.
The shops remained closed in all major towns of twin districts - Anantnag, Bijbehara, Kulgam, and Devsar while the movement of traffic was also restricted.
However, shops selling essentials and movement of essentials were allowed. The Municipal Council and Police vehicles fitted with public address systems were seen making announcements asking people to adhere to the government’s directions.
They also asked people to follow COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB).
In the morning, DC Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla on his official Twitter handle wrote: “As per the government orders, there should be complete restrictions on non-essential movement on weekends from January 15 in Anantnag.”
DC Kulgam Bilal Mohiuddin also issued a similar order.
Shopkeepers, transporters, and others found violating the orders were penalised.