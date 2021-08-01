Who Cares for Health of our Healthcare?

My recent ten night stay in leading health care institution of J & K, Sheri-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, forced some realizations that I wish authorities to take note of.

Care of Health Professionals: Given a notable percentage health workers or professionals are of angelic disposition or do angelic work, the torture at psychological level they are subject through long stressful taxing working hours and denial of routine holidays – we need normally three in a week if one night is included in one’s duties – and familial-social spaces that vivify souls or minds, we find hospitals as torture chambers, as alienating suffocating spaces. A sizeable percentage of health professionals suffer from what may be called irritable mind syndrome and scores of other complications and die young or bitter and destroy lives of families and can’t ideally treat their patients. Men aren’t machines. We find zombies in hospitals – utterly indifferent or bitter who live infra-human lives. What minds and souls are lost on the altar of workholic healthcare system! As the Movement Against Work has demonstrated, happier communities work far less ( one than three hours on daily basis. For doctors/paramedics there must be 4 days week with one night max and three days rest.

Access to Cheap and Good Quality Generic Medicines: Generic medicines are either hardly ever prescribed (or ample convenient space not given to make them accessible) or awareness regarding them largely lacking and as such the poor people of the largest manufacturer of cheapest drugs – India – fail to adequately benefit by low cost on manufacturing of drugs and get exploited by many a private actor in medical care. Ordinarily, one must/will choose to buy generic medicines if available to ensure both reasonable quality and around 80% reduced price. Every patient admitted may be provided awareness of and access to Jan Aushudi hosted products and hospitals should provide on call access to them to the bed of patient.

Access to Medical/Surgical Items: Standardized surgery kits, or routinely needed medicines be made available for sale outside or around theatres so that already stressed attendants are not required to ferry outside hospital or stand in queues for getting the same. Or better they be procured by hospital staff as required and the attendant only charged bill before discharge. Why should attendants need to get anything from market? Don’t they pay tax to the State for healthcare?

Paying for Expenses: Inconvenience from paying fee/ferrying repeatedly for this or that test/medicine/surgical item can be avoided by asking the admitted persons to deposit a token sum at admission/ or something like prepaid recharge that can be refunded if tests not required. Mpay screen shot too should be admissible. And what about those who don’t have money for tests or medicine? Should they be left to die? Why not keep donation boxes in each counter from which to pick requisite amount for such cases? Beggars reach early morning in wards as do fund collectors for orphanages etc. They must be prevented while attendants/patients given an option to deposit charity money with ward management that should then be trackable by giver so that satisfaction arises that it has been well spent. Let the State, NGOs, local welfare committees, keep their special donation boxes/medicine supplies/food kits etc. available for the needy.

Why not Punish Indulgent Patients: Each patient admitted in hospital should be viewed as a failure of extension on the part of various agencies and schools whose task it was to increase health awareness so that at least preventable diseases are better prevented. Someone should be held accountable/fined for every new case of preventable disease. If it is purely self indulgent attitude of patient that is responsible, patient should be fined. The tragedy is that limited resources of State are spent on treatment of obese and rich who eat more or recklessly without taking health aspect into consideration and for the poor state has no funds to sponsor free healthcare.

Attendant Services: Besides wheel chairs, trolleys, comfortable sitting arrangement within wards – say small chairs instead of tools/waiting spaces, on call/easy access to medicines/ PM Jan Aushudi stores selling medicine at upto 80% reduced price in private market, such routinely used cheap things as chapels, blankets, pillows, plates, cups, glasses, papers and chargers are not adequately available. And attendants are required to beg or hound for them. They are also asked every now and then to ferry samples for this or that test and collect reports themselves or get this and that drug within or outside hospital. And for want of single tablet of paracetamol or any antibiotic an attendant is forced to leave patient and wander around private shops and wait in queues. Is time so cheap to be wasted on such trivialities? How can a nation progress that wastes almost half of life in avoidable waiting in queues at stations and hospitals? Every hour we should have read at least few lines from a book or a poem or done some little creative work to make life meaningful, joyful and more useful for others. These things help psycho-spiritual health which in turn prevents diseases as most diseases are psycho-somatic. Library/newspapers-magazines/cafes or access to ready meals/tea (say by automatic tea makers) be made available in every story, every ward.

OPD appointment be made available through some App or internet based resources so that hours of stressful waiting, queues and inconvenience are avoided. Imagine cost of time of millions of attendants and patients who visit daily hospitals and if only their one hour is wasted how much loss to economy it means. The cost to dignified living/right to timely service is additional.

Attendant feedback on quality of services and recommendations they wish to make be taken from representative admitted/OPD cases.

Select mosques/gurdawaras/temples around hospitals be registered and be available for night stay by attendants on small cost to avoid huge inconvenience to far off attendants.