Why end life

Naser Hamid Khan

Suicide does not end the chances of life getting worse, suicide eliminates the possibility of it ever getting better.

A sudden spike in suicide and suicide attempts in Kashmir Valley is a spine-chilling moment for the whole society. Nowadays increasing trend in suicides is quite visible, every week a couple of mostly young people are taking their lives. It's the collective responsibility of all of us to play an important, and a pragmatic role at this crucial juncture. Else, we may lose many more precious lives. I am not an expert in this field but if my limited knowledge can save anyone's life, to some extent I will assume I had reason to be in the world. Here I am leaving a synopsis that might help in knowing our role to prevent suicides.

WHAT LEADS TO SUICIDE

Suicide is not inflicted by a single factor or reason. So we have to look keenly at possible causes. Suicide most often occurs when a person experiences hopelessness and despair. Conditions like a business failure, failed relationship, drug abuse, unemployment, family financial problems, being the victim of bullying, psychiatric disorder, and conflict with close friends and family members, etc lead a person to commit suicide.

WARNING SIGNS OF SUICIDE

Person chooses to be alone and avoid friends or social activities.

Lack of interest or pleasure in activities they previously enjoyed.

Display extreme mood swings.

Acting anxious, agitated, or reckless.

Use of alcohol or drugs.

Talking about feeling empty, hopeless, or having no way out of problems.

ROLE OF ADMINISTRATION

Immediately raise aloft bars and fences around the recent suicide hotspot whether bridges or water cascades.

Campaign to increase public awareness related to suicides.

Restriction initiatives to reduce access to legal means and methods of self-harm.

Provide more and more employment opportunities.

ROLE OF PARENTS

Establish a good relationship with children and spend quality time with them.

Provide a suitable supportive and emotionally safe home environment.

Motivate them to take part in sports activities.

Encourage them to show and share feelings of happiness, joy, sadness, anxiety with parents.

ROLE OF SOCIETY

All religious and reformist organisations, scholars, religious preachers, local vloggers must play their role in this regard and develop such a type of atmosphere wherein people may never think of ending their lives. Prolonged lockdowns lead to an increase in financial and emotional problems of people. So as a society we must come out and help those in need to make their lives worth living.

When people kill themselves they think they are ending the pain but all they are doing is passing it on to those they leave behind, say Jeanette wells