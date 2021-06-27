Why I bought THE BOOK

I was born into a Muslim family. I grew in the shades of Mosques, with the loud callings of Azan and the sweet melodies of Qur'an recitations. Reciting Qur’an, praying five times a day, and even calling my brothers and sisters for prayer through Azan was a routine; helping people around in whatever way, speaking truth, abstaining from stealing, and staying away from all the evil. All inherited and not gained through research and questioning.

Surroundings changed and so did my way of thinking and doing things. I went outside of my state for higher studies coming across different ideologies of ‘Feminism’, ‘Communism’, ‘Atheism’, and a hundred more isms.

Feminists argued that every religion is unjust towards women - promoting inequality. Communists argued that religion is the ‘opium of the masses, it chains people and keeps them in slavery. Atheists argued that a person need not practice any religion as it snatches one's freedom.

This clouded my mind in such a fashion that I took a break from all the religious practices. I did not want to treat women unequally nor did I want to consume religious opium and of course I wanted all the freedom in the world. So, I was out in the wilderness, had no authority controlling me from above, and no chains at all.

A year passed. I was busy with studies, relationships, and trends. I strangely respected women. I fooled anybody talking of God and I was a loyal slave to my desires. But I felt empty from inside and my soul craved for peace. Amidst this chaos and a continuous tussle between my body, mind, and soul - I decided to go back to my roots and I decided to get a copy of The Holy Qur’an for all the wrong reasons. I didn’t know the Arabic language so it was an English one. I wanted to collect all the verses that promoted hatred, curbed our freedom, and encouraged inequality and slavery. Reading it verse by verse till the end, highlighter in hands, I highlighted some verses: on property sharing, and most of the time Allah guides us to share it unequally among men and women. Women receiving half that of man's share. It was a triumph.