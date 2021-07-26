Why I joined Politics

Ifra Jan

As a happy go person who had a career set in Litigation or 'Let me take that first flight abroad', I, like most of you had never imagined that I would one day see myself joining a political party. When Mani Shankar Iyer came to my college, St Stephens, years back, to deliver a lecture on 'Youth in Politics' I shrugged my shoulders & walked past the room as if it was some sorcery! So what happened? August 5, 2019.

And my entire world view of democracy, Human rights, liberalism, fundamental rights, fell flat on my face. I realized that in a 'Democracy' numbers matter, so does your level of organisation, and so do your method of achieving your political goals. And it hit me, how irrespective of our differences - of language, religion, political opinions, we were all standing in that one line to call our family members from DC offices & police stations. In that moment, our destinies were all tied up.

And then suddenly, all of a sudden, new 'leaders' who were cheering for the move started emerging. It triggered my political anxiety - whatever voices we had, suddenly weren't there. The noise started getting louder, our voices were drowning. Because those who could have spoken, were slapped under draconian laws. It was that little final - space of dissent, of a middle ground, of organised legal pushing back at excessive centralisation - which was being carefully, and malignantly choked.

That ground has to be regained. Whether we like it or not, there will be elections, there will be an assembly. The assembly will draft rules on land, on policing, on our jobs. We can at least regain that space for ourselves, or choose to be ostriches and peck at everyone & anyone who we find responsible after what happens when the new TV 'leaders' sit there. If you think all parties are the same, probably they are for you, but not for thousands of others who are a lot less privileged than you.

Much is at stake.

We are at a point in history where we have been made to believe that everything is over, yet it is not. Believing that would be giving on the people we are, giving up on ourselves.

And giving up on ourselves is also giving up on the power of our vote. Of the power to choose for ourselves. Of the courage to stand up for the woman in a forest who doesn't know if she will continue to live in the house she has for decades, because her papers may not be acceptable to ones who don't speak her language. It would be giving up on the fathers, mothers - currently languishing under UAPA because they said a little too much. NCRB records that the UAPA cases until 2015 used to be around 60 every year, in 2019 the number was 255.

And I will not give up. We shall not give up.

Regain that ground. Or look at the parties that humiliated us, sit there & call themselves our legal representatives. You can scream your heart out that they don't represent you, but they do, at least in politics. We have had a long history of peaceful, legal pushing back against authoritarianism. And Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah saw it all, so did countless others, who were all together bundled up and spent a decade of their life in a jail, because we did not have the numbers.

In Sheikh Sahab's own words, “The pendulum goes back and forth. If I go, someone else will take up this cause. My ideas will remain. Life is a struggle and the struggle must go on.”

(Ifra Jan joined NC on 8th Jul, 2021 and has been appointed as the Addl Spokesperson of the party.Views expressed here are her own.)