Why the world needs compassion

When we change the way we look at things, the things we look at change

A fundamental truth about existence is that all of life is interconnected. Our thoughts, which are precursors toour actions, create the conditions which manifest in our lives. The outcomes that we are currently witnessing,are the results of our collective thoughts and actions. We have sown the thought-seeds of our current “reality”, and are simply harvesting what we have all sown.

Fortunately, changing the way we think about life and our interconnectedness with one another, and with other living beings, including flora and fauna, can have profound and far-reaching impact on our own lives.As Dr. Wayne Dyer has wisely said:When we change the way we look at things, the things we look at change.

What, then, do we need to change in our thinking and in the way we relate to others, if we wish to alter the trajectory that we are on?

We suggest a two-pronged change. The first: becoming constantly aware of the fact that we are an integral part of life itself; and demonstrating this fact by constantly appreciating it, and expressing our gratitude to life for the invaluable bounties that are all provided to us in abundance, for free! Water, food, oxygen (that our country was till recently unable to provide to Covid patients in the desired quantities), sunshine, and greenery,are all gifts to us! We need to be constantly aware of these gifts and show our gratitude.

The second aspect of our mind-change is to relate to one another with kindness and compassion.

These are powerful mental orientations, that can make a profound difference to the world.

Awareness, appreciation and gratitude

Why do you think there are people who are ever-complaining? This might surprise you, but people who are in the habit of finding fault and being peevish, are simply living out a bad habit! They complain because they have not learned to be mindful of the many things in life that are uplifting and joyful. They are completely unaware that while there could be some things which are not the way they expect them to be, there are thousands of other things that can be appreciated for the way they are. This also includes the many things that we already have, but rarely notice. Our health, for instance. Or the fact that we have food to eat, clean water to drink, a home to live in, and friends and family to share our joys and sorrows with. When we complain, we are mentally blocking the goodness of life from our minds. Conversely, by paying grateful attention to the things that we have, we become aware of them, and something magical happens. We begin to see things differently. We become appreciative.

This shift, from being completely unaware of the abundant blessings we have tonoticing things to appreciate and be grateful for, is the starting point for breaking the habit of grumbling and judging all the time. We also learn how to express gratitude for whatever blessings we have. Hence, a continuous emphasis on Awareness, Appreciation and Gratitude, - or AAG for brevity – can make a big difference to one’s life. Incidentally, AAG in Hindustani stands for fire! So, we get a mnemonic: the only way in which we can change our collective trajectory is by burning our old habits in the fire of awareness, appreciation and gratitude!