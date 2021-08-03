Wild bear on prowl in Ganderbal



Ganderbal, Aug 2: The residents of Haripora village and its adjoining areas in Ganderbal district are living in a constant fear due to the presence of a wild bear in the area for the past few days.

A ‘cattle-lifter bear’ is on prowl in Haripora area of Ganderbal district, locals said.

They said that the bear ventured into the area Monday morning and fled after taking a calf from a cowshed with it.

Muhammad Shafi, a local, said that the wild bear had broken the tin shed’s door and escape with its prey.