Will make Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Kashmir a grand success: JKPCC

Srinagar, Aug 8: A meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) leaders was held at the former minister Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed’s residence ‘where they vowed to make the upcoming visit of the AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to Kashmir a grand success.’

According to a statement issued here, besides Peerzada Syed, the meeting was attended by other Congress leaders. “Over the decades, the Congress is the only party which has emerged as a strong unifying and secular force in all regions of Jammu and Kashmir and the country. Under the dynamic leadership of Rahul Gandhi the party alone can better serve the interest of all sections of the society and lead J&K and the country on the path of peace, progress and prosperity,” they said.

“Congress under Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have unshakeable belief in democracy, secularism and are committed to the cause of downtrodden people,” the leaders said and “vowed to make the upcoming visit of Rahul Gandhi a success.”

“They said that the Congress was the only secular and unifying force not only in J&K, but across the country which has always strengthened secularism and it will continue to safeguard the secular fabric of the Country and J&K,” the statement reads.