Will not compromise on the interests of people of J&K: Apni Party

Srinagar, June 22: Apni Party General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir on Tuesday said that the party leadership has unanimously authorized its President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari to represent the wishes and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the All-Party meeting called by the Prime Minister on June 24 in New Delhi.

Earlier on Monday evening, the party held a meeting of its leadership from across Jammu and Kashmir in which threadbare discussions were held on socio-economic and political issues raised by the party since its inception.

The meeting hailed the political outreach of the Prime Minister and hoped that the June 24th meeting will facilitate commencement of a political process in Jammu and Kashmir that will eventually pave the way for genuine empowerment of its people.

The meeting also discussed in detail the overall political scenario and ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir particularly that emerged post August 5, 2019 and emphasized the need to represent the political sentiments of people of Jammu and Kashmir in the June 24 meeting.

The meeting also highlighted the sufferings endured by the people of J&K particularly in the last three years post August 5, 2019 in almost all the spheres of public life.

The leadership stressed on concrete confidence building measures that should be taken by the Government of India to address woes and miseries of the people of J&K.

The meeting unanimously resolved that the Apni Party stands by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their thick and thin and will take all necessary measures to protect and safeguard their socio-economic and political interests at all forums available to it.