Woman dies, 2 injured as ambulance falls into gorge

Ramban, July 24: A female patient died on the spot while two persons accompanying her were injured when an ambulance met an accident at Chakwa Nullah on Doda Batote on Saturday.

Police said that an ambulance (JK06-8241) carrying a female patient from Government Medical College and Hospital Doda to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura (SKIMS) Srinagar skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at Chakwa Nullah near Batote on Doda Batote highway resulting in on the spot death of the woman while her two attendants sustained injuries.

Soon after the accident, locals and Police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead and the injured to Community Health Center (CHC) Batote.

Police identified the deceased woman as Hasina Begum, 73, wife of late Bhadar Malik of Tantna Gondon Doda.

Police identified the injured as Mohammad Amin Malik 35 son of Bhadar Malik, Farida Begum 32 wife of Mohammad Amin Malik residents of Gondon, Doda.

Both are out of danger and are responding well to the treatment at CHC Batote.

SHO Police Station Batote Inspector Ranjeet Singh Rao confirmed the incident.