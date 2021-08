Rajouri, Aug 7: A middle aged woman hailing from Prat village of Sunderbani died mysteriously and her body was found hanging from a tree inside the compound of her house.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Nisha Sharma daughter of Narinder Kumar of Prat village of Sunderbani.

Police said that the body of the deceased was found hanging inside the compound of her house which was later taken into possession by the Police.

Police said it has started the investigation into the matter.