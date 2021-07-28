Women: Home, and Community

The statistics are staggering, the human impact, enormous, and the process of change, frustratingly slow. The issues are complex and emotionally charged. And while cultures vary from country to country, there are many common challenges that women face. Women have been relegated to the private sphere, men to the public sphere. Being relegated to the private space means that you don't have access to political power and to economic power. You are much more likely to be subject to abuse. I think any unequal relationship, and gender being the most universal and fundamental one, is sustained on both consensus and force. And what is unique about violence against women is that it is socially approved in almost all cultures, at least historically. And many women also internalize this, and they feel they must have done something wrong to deserve the punishment. Within religion, there is a very strong historic sensibility that women are inferior to men. And it plays itself out in almost every religion. And reason most people would say Adam and Eve were kicked out of paradise was because Eve tempted Adam. Women are sexual temptresses.

Fundamentalists of all faiths tend to focus on a very immutable idea of culture, religion and tradition that they have kind of written in their own image. And that then really serves to limit women's choices, to put women in boxes. If people do not have a full awareness of the teachings of their own religion and the range of interpretations, they may be in a very difficult situation to combat those kinds of arguments.

Crimes against women, sexually oriented crimes, were not defined as crimes against women per se, but they were crimes against public morality. They were crimes against the family and so forth. So it was not the harm done on the woman that determined the punishment, but the harm done to those who are related to that woman. So she was very much perceived like the property of a man whose property rights have been infringed upon.