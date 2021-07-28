Women in Islam: Defying ‘Misconceptions’, Defining ‘Real Status’

In the Preface, the author mentions that “certain Islamic practices ... [and] aspects of the faith such as polygamy, divorce, patriarchy, segregation of the sexes etc.” have been increasingly taken “in isolation”, resulting in “imposing degradation and suffering upon women”; while as, the primary Texts of Islam demonstrate that women in Islam—in the capacity of a mother, daughter, and wife—are bestowed “dignity and exalted status” (p. vii). However, he does not overlook the fact that over the centuries, some “socio-cultural practices in Muslim societies, past and present”, along with ‘patriarchal’ supremacy snatched this high status from them, which has given place to various prevailing ‘misconceptions’ on this issue today (p. vii).

In Section-I, ‘Quranic Verses and Ahadith Addressing and Referring to Women (pp. 3-136), Kidwai first presents a collection of 76 passages/quotations from the Quran, which either address men and women collectively or to women specifically, with a brief explanation of many of them demonstrating ‘gender parity’. For instance, in the explanation of Q. 4: 32, ‘Do not be jealous over what God has given more to some [men and women] than others’, he writes: “The Qur’an is clear in pointing out that men and women will be recompensed alike; there is no distinction between men and women” (p. 6); in the explanation of Q. 55: 60, ‘Can the reward for goof be anything except good?’, Kidwai stresses that this “Divine promise of reward is for everyone, irrespective of gender, caste, colour, nationality or any other label” (p. 21). Similarly, in the explanation of Q. 4: 34, ‘Men are the protectors and maintainers of women....’—one of the highly contested, diversely debated verse and is one of the extremely (mis) interpreted, misconstrued and misunderstood verses—Kidwai’s explanation provides many clarifications: “Since Islam does not lay any financial burden on women, it charges men with the responsibility to support their wife and family and hence his role as the protector. ... Wife-beating or any other form of domestic violence is completely ruled out in Islam and is a serious offence in itself” (p. 43).

This is followed by a collection of 102 (numbering 178 in total) Ahadith/ Prophetic Traditions from various authentic Hadith books related to different aspects of women in different contexts.

Besides making numerous references to women in different contexts the Qur’an also “portrays some women as role models”, and, thus, Section-II, ‘Women Specifically Mentioned in the Quran’ (pp. 137-158) provides an account of these women “gleaned from the Qur’an and other authentic Islamic sources” (p. 139). It is divided broadly into two sub-sections: ‘Believing’ and ‘Disbelieving’ Women in the Qur’an (pp. 139-155, 155-158). In former, it refers to Maryam (Mary), Queen of Sheba, Pharaoh’s Believing Wife, Prophet Moses’s Mother, Prophet Shuayb’s Daughters, and Allah’s Response to Some Women’s Pleas, respectively, as examples of “pious women”. Among these, the longest account is dedicated to Maryam (AS), because of certain noticeable reasons: she takes “pride of place among all the women mentioned in the Qur’an”; she is portrayed with “enviable appellations” like a “saintly woman” (as in Q. 5: 75) or being preferred to “all the women in the world” (as in Q. 3: 42); a whole Surah (Q. 19) is named after her; and she is “prominent not only for being mother” of Prophet ‘Isa/ Jesus (AS), but the “Qur’an heaps praise on her for her piety, her chastity, and her devotion to Allah” (pp. 139, 140).