Women's hockey team played with grit, showcased great skill: PM

New Delhi, Aug 4: The “stupendous” performance of India’s hockey teams is one of the things people will remember the Tokyo Olympics for, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday soon after the women’s team went down fighting against Argentina in the semifinal.

Both the men’s as well as the women’s teams remain in contention for the bronze medal. The men’s team had also lost in the semifinals to Belgium.

After the match, Modi spoke to women’s hockey team captain Rani Rampal and coach Sjoerd Marijne, and expressed pride at their performance.

“He told them that the women’s team is a skilled group of athletes who have worked very hard and that they must look ahead. He also said that wins and losses are a part of life and that they must not be disheartened,” official sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated boxer Lovlina Borgohain on winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday and said her win is a testimony to the talent and tenacity of India’s “Nari Shakti” (women power).

Modi congratulated Borgohain over the phone and said her success is a matter of immense pride for every Indian, especially for Assam and the northeast. Borgohain (69kg) signed off with a bronze medal in the Olympic Games after a comprehensive 0-5 loss to reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey.

Modi later tweeted: “Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020.” .