‘Women’s political participation key to their empowerment’

Srinagar, Aug 7: National Conference (NC) Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous Saturday said that the indispensability of women’s stake in development and policy making saying that the party had been persistently working towards removing under-representation of women in politics to have policies more attuned to women’s needs.

A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a meeting of women functionaries here at the party’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters, Firdous said it was good to see women be part of the decision-making process.

“The measure will help attune the policies and development agenda to the needs and requirements of women,” she said. “I hope that the women DDC members will utilise the democratic spaces which they have occupied in a positive manner to realise the party’s manifesto by becoming a bridge between people and the party.”