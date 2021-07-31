Works costing Rs 10,000 crore being executed by NHIDCL in J&K: K K Pathak

Jammu, July 31: Managing Director, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, Government of India, Keshav Kumar Pathak inspected progress of work on several projects in Jammu region during his 4-day visit to UT of J&K from July 28 to 31st July 2021.

During this visit, the MD was accompanied by Executive Director (Project) NHIDCL Jammu, Executive Director (T) NHIDCL New Delhi and other senior officers of the Corporation. He inspected various projects of NHIDCL in districts of Jammu, Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwarviz the western portal of the upcoming Sudhmahadev tunnel at Sudhmahadev and the eastern portal of the upcoming Sinthanpass tunnel (Singhpora – Vailoo Tunnel). He also inspected NH-244 from Batote to Sinthan Top and the Jammu-Akhnoor Road (NH-144A).

The MD NHIDCL was also called on to the Lieutenant Governor of J&K at Raj Bhawan, Jammu on during the review meeting of NHIDCL works chaired by the Lieutenant Governor of J&K.

The meeting was also attended by senior officers of the J&K Administration and senior officers of NHIDCL. During the meeting the Lieutenant Governor was briefed about the status, pace of work and issues of various projects including the 4-Laning of Jammu – Akhnoor road, 2-Lane with Paved shoulder of Chenani-Sudhmahadev road section of NH-244, Sudhmahadev- Goha tunnel in the Jammu division besides the current status of Z-Morh Tunnel, Zojila Tunnel, Baramulla-Gulmarg Road among others in the Kashmir division.

The MD NHIDCL also informed that works costing around Rs 10,000 crore are being executed by NHIDCL in UT of J&K.

In addition to the above, new works costing around Rs. 8,500 crore including Sudhmahadev Tunnel-I, Sudhmahadev Tunnel-II, Sinthanpass Tunnel and Jammu-Akhnoor (Pkg-I) are likely to be awarded by NHIDCL in the UT of J&K during 2021-22. The MD NHIDCL assured the UT Government that the construction of Z-Morh Tunnel is likely to complete in 1 year ahead of the schedule date of completion and that efforts shall be made to keep the Sinthan Pass open during winter months by employing high end snow clearance equipment like snow cutters which shall be procured by NHIDCL specifically for this work.

MD NHIDCL also conducted a review of all ongoing projects of NHIDCL in Jammu region. MD NHIDCL directed all contractors to expedite the progress of work and ensure the timely completion of the projects.