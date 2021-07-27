Workshop on career opportunities begins at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, July 27: The Chemical Engineering (CE) Department of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar on Tuesday began its six-day online workshop on “Career Opportunities in Core and Non-Core sectors -The Alumni perspective.
The program is being organized under the aegis of student chapter of the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE) NIT Srinagar Centre with its headquarter at Kolkata.
The inaugural session of the workshop was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.). Rakesh Sehgal. While Prof. M. K. Jha, President of IIChE was guest of honor in the program.
Prof. Sehgal appreciated the department for starting the unique program by involving the alumni to benefit pass out graduates in their job prospects. He said in the present scenario Chemical Engineering field is playing a vital role in the overall nation's development.
Registrar NIT, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari said appreciated the CE department for inviting alumni of NIT for sharing their vast experience with the young graduates. Such initiatives by the department will boost and encourage the students for more hard work," he said.
On the occasion President IIChE, Prof Jha expressed the desire for establishment of a regional Centre of IIChe at NIT Srinagar, towards which the Director NIT Srinagar was affirmative. He also stressed for organizational memberships from NIT Srinagar faculty members.
Head of the Department, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said that the department was established in the year 1963 and has progressed significantly since then in all respects.
"Currently the department offers B.Tech and M.Tech degree programs," he said adding that students are also pursuing their Ph. D research under the guidance of faculty members of the department.
Prof. Rather said students with graduate degrees in streams like chemistry, biotechnology; pharmacy, food science, etc are eligible to pursue Ph.D. besides other engineering degrees.
Presently twelve highly experienced faculty members with diverse research fields are working on a regular basis in the department, he said.
Prof. Rather said the workshop is aimed to provide alumni perspectives for undergraduate students to learn about key career opportunities in the core chemical engineering domain as well as in the non-core domain. It will help them approach their career choices with confidence, he said.
The program is being coordinated by faculty members Dr. Faisal Qayoom Mir and Dr. Malik Parvaiz Ahmad while Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and Dr. TanveerRasool are conveners of the workshop.
On inaugural day Swayam Gupta who is alumni of NIT Srinagar and is pursuing MBA in Marketing from IMT Ghaziabad delivered his lecture on“Value addition to the engineer within you, during campus life”.On Tuesday, Junaid Ashraf Shah who is working as Senior Technical Services Engineer for HaldorTopsoe delivered his lecture on “Careers In Oil and GasDomain.”
On Wednesday, CEO Able Industrial Data Consultants (Srinagar) Syed ParvaizQalandar will be delivering a lecture on “Process Industries and Related Issues” and on Thursday lecture will be delivered on Alternate Career Path for Engineers in Non-Core Sectors- by Shazil Akhtar is a Credit Analyst at Genpact.
On Friday, the session will be hosted by Rajat Srivastava who is Policy Advisor, National Centre for Good Governance, GOI and will speak on “Combating career challenges in Post Covid world.
On concluding day Rishabh Sharma who was Assistant Manager(Operations) Bharat Aluminum Company(BALCO) will be delivering his lecture on “Industry: Early Careers, Outlooks, and Trends".
More than 100 participants have registered for the program, while Faheem Hameed, Nadeem Akhter, BushraMukhdoomi, SartajSagroo, and Abdul Hanan are the student organizers of the event.