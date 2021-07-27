Workshop on career opportunities begins at NIT Srinagar

Head of the Department, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said that the department was established in the year 1963 and has progressed significantly since then in all respects.

"Currently the department offers B.Tech and M.Tech degree programs," he said adding that students are also pursuing their Ph. D research under the guidance of faculty members of the department.

Prof. Rather said students with graduate degrees in streams like chemistry, biotechnology; pharmacy, food science, etc are eligible to pursue Ph.D. besides other engineering degrees.

Presently twelve highly experienced faculty members with diverse research fields are working on a regular basis in the department, he said.

Prof. Rather said the workshop is aimed to provide alumni perspectives for undergraduate students to learn about key career opportunities in the core chemical engineering domain as well as in the non-core domain. It will help them approach their career choices with confidence, he said.

The program is being coordinated by faculty members Dr. Faisal Qayoom Mir and Dr. Malik Parvaiz Ahmad while Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and Dr. TanveerRasool are conveners of the workshop.

On inaugural day Swayam Gupta who is alumni of NIT Srinagar and is pursuing MBA in Marketing from IMT Ghaziabad delivered his lecture on“Value addition to the engineer within you, during campus life”.On Tuesday, Junaid Ashraf Shah who is working as Senior Technical Services Engineer for HaldorTopsoe delivered his lecture on “Careers In Oil and GasDomain.”