Workshop on opportunities, challenges for electric vehicles concludes at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 3: A week-long Faculty Development Program (FDP) on ‘Opportunity and Challenges for electric vehicles in automotive’ concluded at Department Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

According to a statement issued here, the FDP was sponsored by India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Training and Learning (ATAL) Academy, AICTE New Delhi. The valedictory session was attended by more than 200 participants from across the country.

The valedictory function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Dr. Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, while on concluding Dr. Gaurav Kumar, IIT Bhagalpur hosted the first session types of EV, HEV, and switch Reluctance Motor, and Dr. Arun Kumar; MNIT Jaipurspoke on EV Charging infrastructure development.

On the occasion, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof Sehgal said it is a new research area, where new things can be explored. “In future, there can be more fuel crisis, these areas can be explored and researched to benefit the society,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said in many places across India, local governments have launched electric vehicles for public transportation. There is a lot more to explore in the field and it has good scope to overcome the rising fuel prices across the globe,” he said.

He said pollution levels can be controlled by using electric vehicles but there is a need to do every possible to ease the lives of common people. Prof. Sehgal appreciated the ME department team led by Head of Department (HOD) Prof. Sheikh Nazir Ahmad and other organizers for taking the lead in conducting training sessions for the faculty.

Registrar NIT, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari also appreciated the ME department for conducting FDP on a relevant topic. He said these training sessions are the need of the hour and will explore more in-depth knowledge to the participants.

Earlier, DrHarveer Singh Pali Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering welcomed the guests in valedictory function and briefed them about topics that were covered in the workshop.

He was the coordinator, while Dr. Mohammad Mursaleen, Dr. Mohammad Mohsin Khan from the ME department, and Dr. Neeraj Gupta Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering were the coordinator(s). Dr. Shabir Ahmad Sofi is the Technical Advisor and Institute Coordinator, ATAL.

Later Dr. Pali also hosted the question-answer session, in which participants also shared their experience and feedback of the workshop.

The formal vote of thanks was presented by Ashish Kumar Singh, Ph.D. Scholar, MED. He thanked all distinguished speakers, resource persons, and students for making the event successful.