Workshop on organic farming concludes at SKUAST (K)

Srinagar, Aug 4: The two day workshop on promoting Organic farming in Jammu and Kashmir concluded today at SKUAST (K). Speaking on the concluding function of the workshop, Director Research SKUAST, Kashmir, Dr Sarfaraz Wani said to preserve the biodiversity and ecological balance in the region the organic cultivation of vegetables and other crops would play a key role.

He said organic farming is an eco-friendly form of farming and is also economically sustainable.

Through organic farming we can preserve our land resources for generations to come, he said.

He added that Organic farming while on one hand involves producing crops without using pesticides, chemical fertilizers, antibiotics and synthetic growth hormones and supporting, the use of natural fertilizers like animal manure, green manure, legumes, compost, bio fertilizers on the other hand nurtures food that grows naturally by little efforts.

He said that the sole purpose of organising the program was to address, focus, discuss and deliberate upon some of the surrounding core issues and understanding the need for a change in the Agri eco-system besides reach to some of the logical conclusion which will pave a way forward in diversifying from trivial cropping system to a sustainable Cropping Pattern.

Dr Waseem Ahmad Shah Joint Director Farms AP&FWD and Joint Director AP&FWD Farooq Ahmad Shah thanked the participants to take this program seriously which will prove to be very beneficial in the long run.

Scientists from the different departments, resource person from SKUAST (K) and scientists from other states delivered lectures on different topics on Organic farming which include prospectus of organic farming in mountain agro ecosystems, Organic farming potential and government initiatives, technological innovations in organic farming, organic livestock farming, organic farming Kashmir Perspective, Organic Certification National and international and other related topics.