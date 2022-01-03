63,000 S.Korean residents to receive compensation for military noise pollution

Seoul: About 63,000 residents of Pyeongtaek will receive monthly compensation for noise pollution coming from a military airport in the South Korean city, officials said on Monday.

According to the government of Pyeongtaek, a city about 70 km south of Seoul, the residents of 10 administrative units, including Sinjang and Paengseong districts, will receive monthly compensation from August under the military noise pollution compensation act which took effect last year, reports Yonhap News Agency.