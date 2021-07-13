64 people dead in Iraq Covid hospital fire

Baghdad: At least 64 people were killed and some 50 others wounded in a massive fire that broke out in a hospital treating Covid-19 patients in Iraq's southern province of DhiQar, a state media report said on Tuesday.

"The latest toll of the fire in the quarantine center in al-Hussein Hospital in the provincial capital al-Nasiriyah rose to 64 killed and 50 wounded," the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) report quoted Ammar al-Zamily, a spokesman for the provincial Health Department, as saying.

According to the INA report, the fire erupted on Monday evening in the the quarantine centre and quickly spread to 20 sandwich panel caravans nearby.