76th UN General Assembly Session| World is facing increased threat of extremism: PM Modi

United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that countries with “regressive thinking” that are using terrorism as a “political tool” must understand that it is an “equally big threat” for them also.

Addressing the 76th UN General Assembly session here, Prime Minister Modi also called for ensuring that no country “tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests.”

“Today, the world is facing an increased threat of regressive thinking and extremism. In such a situation, the entire world must make science-based, rational and progressive thinking the basis for development. In order to strengthen a science-based approach, India is promoting experience-based learning,” he told the UNGA meeting.