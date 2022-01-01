Children in conflict experiencing increase in grave violations: UNICEF

Henrietta Fore, UNICEF's Executive Director, on Friday said conflict parties continue to show a dreadful disregard for children's rights year after year, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Children are suffering, and children are dying because of this callousness. Every effort should be made to keep these children safe from harm," she added.

In 2020, the UN verified 26,425 grave violations against children, but data is not yet available for 2021.

The number of confirmed cases of abduction and sexual violence increased at alarming rates during the first three months of 2021 -- by more than 50 and 10 per cent, respectively.