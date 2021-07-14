Covid: Woman aged 90 died with double variant infection

London: A 90-year-old woman became sick and later died with the Alpha and Beta Covid variants first identified in the UK and South Africa.

Experts say it is possible to catch two Covid variants at the same time after seeing the double infection in the woman, who died in March 2021 in Belgium. She had not been vaccinated.

Her doctors suspect she contracted the infections from two different people, the BBC reported. They believe it is the first documented case of its kind and, although rare, similar dual infections are happening.

Her case is being discussed at this year's European Congress on Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases. In January 2021, scientists in Brazil reported that two people had been simultaneously infected with two types of coronavirus, one of them a variant of concern called Gamma.

Researchers from Portugal, meanwhile, recently treated a 17-year-old who appeared to have caught a second type of Covid while still recovering from a different, pre-existing Covid infection.

The 90-year-old, who was infected with the two "variants of concern" - the most worrying new versions of coronavirus that experts are tracking - had been admitted to hospital after experiencing some falls, but later developed worsening respiratory symptoms.