Dozens killed in flooding caused by rainfall 'not seen in 100 years' in Europe

Berlin: At least 46 people have died due to severe flooding in western Europe, caused by what experts described as the heaviest rainfall in a century.

Up to 70 people are missing in Germany after flash floods swept across western and southern parts of the country, causing buildings to collapse, police said Thursday. Germany is worst hit with 40 people killed, while six people died in Belgium. Luxembourg and the Netherlands are also affected.

"In some areas we have not seen this much rainfall in 100 years," Andreas Friedrich, a German weather service (DWD) spokesman, told CNN. He added that "in some areas we've seen more than double the amount of rainfall which has caused flooding and unfortunately some building structures to collapse."

The German regions of North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland were worst affected, Friedrich added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is on her swansong visit to Washington DC, said the deadly floods that have hit some parts of her country are a "catastrophe."

"Here in Washington, my thoughts are also always with the people in our homeland," Merkel said at a press conference on Thursday ahead of her meeting with US President Joe Biden.