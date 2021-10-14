India, US to begin 15-day military exercise in Alaska from today

New Delhi: India and the US will kickstart a 15-day mega military exercise in Alaska from Friday to further deepen bilateral military cooperation.

The 17th edition of the exercise "Yudh Abhyas" will be conducted at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson in Alaska from October 15 to 29, the Indian Army said on Thursday.

The Indian contingent at the exercise will comprise 350 personnel of an infantry battalion group of the Indian Army.

The previous edition of the exercise took place at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Bikaner in February.

"This exercise is another step in the growing military cooperation between the two countries. The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between two armies," the Army said.

It said the exercise will focus on "combined arms maneuvers in cold climatic conditions and is primarily aimed at sharing tactical level drills and learning best practices from each other".