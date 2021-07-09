'Legitimacy aspect' of who should rule Afghanistan should not be ignored: Jaishankar

Moscow: Voicing concern over the spiralling violence in Afghanistan, India said on Friday that the "legitimacy aspect" of who should rule the war-torn country is of importance and should not be ignored as it called for immediate reduction in violence there.

"Of course we are concerned at the direction of events in Afghanistan," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while responding to a question during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

His remarks came in the midst of Taliban militants seizing dozens of districts in recent weeks and are now thought to control about a third of the country, ahead of the withdrawal of US and Western troops from Afghanistan by September 11.