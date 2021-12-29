Omicron risk 'very high,' could ravage health systems: WHO

Geneva: The overall risk associated with the Omicron variant remains 'very high' which could cause widespread disruption to health systems and other critical services, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned.

In its weekly epidemiological update, the WHO said that "The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high". "Consistent evidence shows that the Omicron variant has a growth advantage over the Delta variant with a doubling time of two to three days," read the update. The warning comes as the new Omicron variant in the US has driven daily Covid-19 new cases to a record high of over 510,000.