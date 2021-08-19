Pak-based terror groups operate with impunity, encouragement: India at UNSC

“Whether it is in Afghanistan or against India, groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) continue to operate with both impunity and encouragement,” Jaishankar said.

It is therefore vital that the Security Council “does not take a selective, tactical or complacent view of the problems we face,” the External Affairs Minister said.

“We must never countenance sanctuaries for terrorists or overlook their raising of resources,” he said.

Speaking in his national capacity, Jaishankar, slamming Pakistan where proscribed UN terrorists and terror groups enjoy safe havens and state support said: “when we see state hospitality being extended to those with innocents' blood on their hands, we should never lack the courage to call out this double-speak.”

The UNSC briefing considered the 13th report of the Secretary General on the threat posed by ISIL (Da'esh) to international peace and security.

The August 3 report states that the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan has expanded its presence in several provinces of Afghanistan and strengthened its positions in and around Kabul.

The report said that one of the main risks identified by member states is that "militants in Afghanistan, from the Taliban or other groups, may join the Da'esh affiliate if they feel alienated or threatened by developments in the Afghan peace process.”

Jaishankar said that in India's own immediate neighbourhood, ISIL-Khorasan (ISIL-K) has become more energetic and is constantly seeking to expand its footprint.

“This should be taken seriously. Events unfolding in Afghanistan have naturally enhanced global concerns about their implications for both regional and international security,” he said. He told the Council that ISIL's modus operandi has changed, with the core focusing on regaining ground in Syria and Iraq and affiliates functioning independently.

“This evolving phenomenon is extremely dangerous and poses a new set of challenges to our collective efforts in our fight against ISIL and terrorism,” he said. The meeting came as the world gears to commemorate next month 20 years of the horrific 9/11 tragedy in New York.

“We, in India, have of course had more than our fair share of challenges and casualties. The 2008 Mumbai terror attack is imprinted in our memories. The 2016 Pathankot air base attack and the 2019 suicide bombing of our policemen at Pulwama are even more recent,” Jaishankar said, expressing solidarity with victims and their families all over the world who have suffered, and continue to suffer, from the scourge of terrorism.

“We must never compromise with this evil,” he said.

Jaishankar also called for discouraging “exclusivist thinking" and be on guard against new terminologies and false priorities. He stressed that enlisting and delisting should be done objectively, and not on political or religious considerations. The international community should also recognise the linkage to organised crime, support and strengthen the FATF, and provide greater funding to UN Office of Counter Terrorism.

“I call on this Council to collectively build on these principles. It is also important therefore to end the stalemate preventing the adoption of a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, which India has championed for so long,” he said.

Jaishankar stressed that the international community holds a collective view that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned. Noting that the latest report of the Secretary General has provided another stark reminder that ISIL (Daesh) continues to pose a critical threat to international peace and security, he said the financial resource mobilization of ISIL (Daesh) has become more robust.