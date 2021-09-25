Pak is arsonist disguising itself as fire-fighter: India

Asserting that Member States are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists, Dubey said the country has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of State policy. “It holds the ignoble record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council.”

“This is also the country that still holds the despicable record in our region of having executed a religious and cultural genocide against the people of what is now Bangladesh. As we mark the 50th anniversary this year of that horrid event in history, there is not even an acknowledgment, much less accountability, she said.

Highlighting that minorities in Pakistan - the Sikhs, Hindus, Christians - live in constant fear and state sponsored suppression of their rights, he said, “this is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalised by its leadership and even justified.

“Dissenting voices are muzzled daily, and enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings are well documented,” Dubey said.

Dubey said that unlike Pakistan, India is a pluralistic democracy with a substantial population of minorities who have gone on to hold highest offices in the country including as President, Prime Minister, Chief Justices and Chiefs of Army Staff. India is also a country with a free media and an independent judiciary that keeps a watch and protects our Constitution.

“Pluralism is a concept which is very difficult to understand for Pakistan which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring for high offices of the State. The least they could do is introspect before exposing themselves to ridicule on the world stage,” the Indian diplomat said.

In his address, Khan said sustainable peace in South Asia is contingent upon resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan desires “peace” with India, as with all its neighbours. “But sustainable peace in South Asia is contingent upon resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir” issue, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, he said.

He also called on the UN General Assembly to “demand” Geelani’s proper burial and rites.

On Afghanistan, Khan said, “for some reason, Pakistan has been blamed for the turn of events, by politicians in the United States and some politicians in Europe.

“From this platform, I want them all to know, the country that suffered the most, apart from Afghanistan, was Pakistan, when we joined the US War on Terror after 9/11.”

“At least there should have been a word of appreciation. But rather than appreciation, imagine how we feel when we are blamed for the turn of events in Afghanistan, he said.

Khan called upon the international community to strengthen and stabilise the Taliban government in Afghanistan, saying if the world community incentivises them, it will be a win-win situation for everyone.

He said there is a huge humanitarian crisis looming ahead and warned that a destabilised, chaotic Afghanistan will again become a safe haven for international terrorists.