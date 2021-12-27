Pakistan approves ‘citizen-centric’ National Security Policy

National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf, presenting the document, said Pakistan was shifting to a Comprehensive National Security Framework - the ultimate purpose of it being safety, security and dignity of citizens.

This is the first time a National Security Policy has been approved in Pakistan.

“To ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, the NSP put economic security at the core. A stronger economy would create additional resources that would in turn be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security, according to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.