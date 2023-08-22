PM Modi | inspects model of Swaminarayan temple in Johannesburg

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected a model of the Swaminarayan Temple in Johannesburg, South Africa, the construction of which will be completed by 2025.

The temple is built on a 14.5-acre size plot of land, housing a 34,000 square metre cultural centre, 3000 seater auditorium, 2000 seater banquet hall, a research institute, classrooms, exhibition and recreational centres, among others.

The under-construction temple, once completed by 2025 will be the largest Hindu temple in Africa and the Southern Hemisphere.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning embarked on a four-day visit to South Africa and Greece.

In South Africa, PM Modi will attend the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country’s president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.