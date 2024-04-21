‘Putin could use nuclear weapon’

Gmund, Germany, Apr 21: Yulia Navalnya, the widow of late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, has warned of the unpredictability of Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the possibility that he might use nuclear weapons at some point cannot be ruled out.

“We don’t know what to expect from him,” she told dpa. “He probably would do it.”

She compared the question to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying she had not expected Putin to attack back then, given the strong ties between the two countries. “But he decided to do it. He frightens people, keeps them in fear. Nobody knows what Putin is going to do next.”